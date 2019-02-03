THIS JUST IN: Dense Fog Advisory until 9AM. Thick sea fog is rolling in from the Gulf. It will be worst near the coast an over the bays. Pad in some extra time before you leave Monday morning. https://t.co/kYz1z4P7gd pic.twitter.com/7xow83rDOb — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) February 4, 2019

More soupy fog could greet you out the door Monday morning with a dense fog advisory in effect until 9AM. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the fog will be thickest near the coast and over the bays, and sea fog will remain an issue until our next cold front arrives Thursday.Ahead of this front, Travis says high temperatures will challenge record highs in the low 80s. There will be a small chance of rain Monday through Wednesday as the jet stream sends clouds and weak disturbances over Houston.The next cold front is expected to arrive late Thursday. This front will bring a round of showers and thunderstorms, blow away the sea fog, and drop high temperatures into the 40s and 50s for a couple of days. Travis says there is a small chance that freezing rain or sleet could develop north of Houston Friday, but right now it's too soon to know if there would be any travel impacts if anything frozen reaches the ground.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.