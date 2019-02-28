Houston Weather: Fog first, then much colder with thunderstorms Thursday

Good morning! A major cool down is going to occur this morning. Collin Myers says the cold front will blow into Houston and quickly drop temps from the 60s to the 40s and 50s. Once again, the sky will remain cloudy, and widespread showers are likely in the morning, followed by thunderstorms as we head into the afternoon, especially along and south of I10. Patchy, dense fog could hang around spots for the first half of the day.Temperatures will slowly warm up Friday under a cloudy sky, then it will turn really warm Saturday with highs near 80.But before you plant those spring gardens, hold off because an ever stronger cold front is expected to move through sometime Sunday. We are now expecting this March cold snap to bring at least one widespread light freeze to Houston and surrounding communities about a week from now, so you might need to protect any plants you've recently put into the ground. Stay tuned.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.