Houston Weather: Flash Flood Watch Friday and Saturday

Heavy rain likely, especially Friday night and isolated tornadoes possible

Strong storms could produce several inches of rain across southeast Texas
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Clouds will increase on Thursday with a few light rain showers ahead of a major weather system blowing into Texas Friday.

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says strong storms with heavy rain are likely Friday into Saturday. Most of us can expect 3-6" of rain spread out over several hours. That's enough to cause some street flooding and will lead to rises on bayous, creeks, and rivers.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued that will be in effect from noon Friday to noon Saturday.

A few isolated spots greater than 8" are possible, and where that happens bayou, creek, and river flooding will be a concern. Isolated tornadoes are also possible as the storms blow in Friday.



Rain will continue into Saturday morning, but we should dry out during the afternoon as colder air rushes in dropping temperatures into the 50s. Sunday looks even colder now with highs only in the 40s.

