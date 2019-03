EMBED >More News Videos ABC13 meteorologist Collin Myers says it' will get into the 70s Saturday but a cold front will move through Sunday.

EMBED >More News Videos BUNDLE UP! David says freezing temperatures may be coming to our area next week.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a warm Saturday but changes are coming on Sunday. A cold front is forecasted to roll through tomorrow morning bringing in scattered showers, much colder air, and breezy winds. High temperatures tomorrow should actually occur in the morning and temperatures will fall as we head into the afternoon.That cold air will continue to stick around as we start off your work week. We could even experience a light freeze in some areas heading into Wednesday morning. Warmer temperatures are expected at the end of the week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.