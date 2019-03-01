Weather

Houston Weather: Drying out but staying cold tonight

EMBED <>More Videos

The rain is moving away, but the cold temperatures are going nowhere.

Updated 34 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All the stormy weather is moving away, but the gloomy sky and chilly temps are here to stay through the night. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the temperatures will hover in the mid 40s all night in Houston under a cloudy sky.

Friday is the beginning of March, and the new month starts like most of February looked: Cloudy. Temperatures will slowly climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s under those clouds. A warm front pushing in Saturday will push temps into the mid 70s, and dense sea fog is likely to return along the coast for Mardi Gras in Galveston.

But before you plant those spring gardens, hold off because an ever stronger cold front is expected to move through sometime Sunday. We are now expecting this March cold snap to bring at least two mornings with the potential for a light freeze. Those would be Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Travis says the good news is that this cold air comes with a lot of sunshine, something we haven't seen much of so far in 2019.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!

EMBED More News Videos

BUNDLE UP! David says freezing temperatures may be coming to our area next week.




SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweekend weatherweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman gets 15 years for brutal beating of elderly man
Updated 9 minutes ago
Scorpion pizza added to rodeo's food list
Updated an hour ago
Young brain tumor patient wants letters from your dog
Updated 2 hours ago
Inmate escapes from downtown Houston court
Updated 2 hours ago
Mugshots released of jewelry store smash-and-grab suspects
Victoria's Secret closing 53 stores following decrease in sales
Updated 2 hours ago
Posthumous Dr. Seuss book coming this fall
Updated an hour ago
Show More
Kelvin Sampson: 5 fast facts about UH's basketball coach
Updated an hour ago
Target, Vineyard Vines team up for limited-edition summer line
'Futuristic' Chinese restaurant coming to River Oaks
Updated 3 hours ago
Retired dad invents 'peanut butter pump'
Updated an hour ago
Mother shot in head while making breakfast recovers
Updated 2 hours ago
More TOP STORIES News