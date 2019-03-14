Weather

Houston Weather: Drying out and cooling off tonight

EMBED <>More Videos

Another cold front blew through Houston Thursday, which will cool us down for the next several days.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another cold front blew through Houston Thursday, which will cool us down for the next several days. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the chilly north breeze up to 25 mph will have you reaching for your jacket when you step outside Friday morning. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s, then barely warm above 60 during the afternoon.

While most of us will stay dry on Friday, a few coastal showers will be possible. The same is true of Saturday, when a stronger upper air disturbance blows in from the southwest. Travis says no major storms are expected, but some of the rain could be briefly heavy near the coast. With the extra clouds in the sky, temps will stay stuck in the 50s. A little more sun will break through the clouds Sunday, warming us back into the 60s during the afternoon.

Next week looks fantastic for the most part with lots of sunshine, cool mornings, and mild afternoons. That will change by the weekend when our next storm system rolls into Texas.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweekend weatherweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen killed when Mercedes falls off road and catches fire
Kroger launching driverless delivery robots in Houston
Alex Trebek thanks fans for outpouring of support: 'I'm a lucky guy'
O'Rourke draws parallels to Obama with 2020 announcement
2 children and mother taken at gunpoint in Houston found
UH baseball recruit charged with sexual assault
Hallmark cuts ties with Lori Loughlin over bribery case
Show More
Why Facebook, Instagram were down for so long
Secrecy reigns in Texas as info requests almost always denied: analysis
Inside look at what gets left behind at RodeoHouston
Burger King employees allegedly attacked over tomato
Young cancer patient becomes honorary Pennsylvania State Police trooper
More TOP STORIES News