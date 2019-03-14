Houston Weather: Drying out and cooling off tonight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another cold front blew through Houston Thursday, which will cool us down for the next several days. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the chilly north breeze up to 25 mph will have you reaching for your jacket when you step outside Friday morning. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s, then barely warm above 60 during the afternoon.While most of us will stay dry on Friday, a few coastal showers will be possible. The same is true of Saturday, when a stronger upper air disturbance blows in from the southwest. Travis says no major storms are expected, but some of the rain could be briefly heavy near the coast. With the extra clouds in the sky, temps will stay stuck in the 50s. A little more sun will break through the clouds Sunday, warming us back into the 60s during the afternoon.Next week looks fantastic for the most part with lots of sunshine, cool mornings, and mild afternoons. That will change by the weekend when our next storm system rolls into Texas.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.