Houston Weather: Dry evening, wet morning commute

Prepare for a sloppy, cold Tuesday in Houston. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says moisture moving back in this evening will first bring back clouds, then the rain as we head toward the Tuesday morning commute.These will be widespread light-to-moderate rain showers that will occur off-and-on for most of the day. No severe weather nor any flooding rains are expected at this time. That said, the roads will be wet most of the day. A steady northeast wind will keep temperatures cold, only making it to the upper 40s and low 50s.Travis says the rain should diminish pretty quickly Tuesday evening, and we should even get an appearance of the sun again Wednesday as the atmosphere dries out behind a cool front. But it's right back to cold, wet weather Thursday with more rain Friday and Saturday as a warm front pushes in from the Gulf.For the Rodeo parade Saturday morning, we're expecting warm, humid weather with a chance for light showers. Strong thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon, well after the parade has ended. Sunday is looking dry with sunshine as another cold front blows into Houston, but you guessed it. More rain is in the forecast by Monday as the front pushes back in from the Gulf.