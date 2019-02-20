WEATHER

Houston Weather: Drizzle continues this morning, then sunshine returns

Sunshine returns tomorrow, but not for long!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The drizzle and fog will persist through the morning commute until a front blows in before sunrise, ending the rain and eventually clearing out the sky.

An abundance of sunshine is expected Wednesday afternoon, but it's back for one day only. A warm front in the Gulf pushing back toward Houston will bring another round of cloudy, cool, wet weather Thursday. The warm front will push through Houston Thursday night, pushing highs closer to 80 Friday. A few strong thunderstorms are possible in the warmer air.

For the Rodeo parade Saturday morning, we're expecting warm, humid weather with a chance for showers. A round of thunderstorms is possible closer to noon as our next front arrives. It now looks like this front will dry things out pretty quickly Saturday afternoon, so any outdoor plans Saturday evening will likely be okay. Sunday is looking gorgeous with sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Once again, the nice weather will last for about a day as more rain is in the forecast Monday as the front pushes back in from the Gulf.

