Houston Weather: Dense Fog Advisory until 9 this morning, a few showers return this weekend

Warmer weather returns on Valentine's Day, and it'll stick around through most of this weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK)
Areas of dense fog to start the day. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9am followed by a partly sunny sky this afternoon and warm temperatures.

Expect well above normal temps today through Saturday when temps rise well into the 70s. No rain is expected through Saturday. Sunday could bring the return of a few showers as our next cold front arrives.

Next week is looking much colder and wetter so make sure you enjoy the next few days.
