WEATHER

Houston Weather: Dense fog advisory until 11am

EMBED </>More Videos

Get ready for another temperature drop!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Here comes the fog...again. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect everywhere south of I-10 until 11AM Tuesday. So prepare for another foggy morning commute.



The fog may not be as big of an issue Wednesday as the winds pick up in speed ahead of our next cold front. Stronger winds help thin out the fog, but it won't be until our next cold front arrives Thursday that the sea fog disperses completely.

EMBED More News Videos

Chief Meterologist Travis Herzog walks us through the ongoing dense fog advisory and what to expect on Tuesday.


Ahead of this front, high temperatures will challenge record highs in the low 80s. There will be a small chance of rain through Wednesday as the jet stream sends clouds and weak disturbances over Houston.

The next cold front is expected to arrive late Thursday. This front will bring a round of showers and thunderstorms, blow away the sea fog, and drop high temperatures into the 40s and 50s for a couple of days. There is a small chance that freezing rain or sleet could develop north of Houston Friday, but right now it's too soon to know if there would be any travel impacts if anything frozen reaches the ground.
Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherone minute weatherweekend weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Dense sea fog blowing in again on Tuesday
It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow
Pharmacist delivers prescription on snowmobile to elderly couple
Sea fog to form near the coast and stay for several days
More Weather
Top Stories
2 arrested for stealing at least 50 iPhones at Verizon
Woman arrested after thieves pass bad checks at H-E-B
Massage therapist accused of groping teen in SW Houston
Liam Neeson admits he contemplated racist revenge attack
Sutherland Springs victims and families can sue Academy
At least 10 dead in Paris building fire; arson suspected
Montgomery County deputy saves puppies found in dumpster
Man who captured chaos of Fyre Festival recalls 'reckless' event
Show More
6th grader Joshua Trump to be president's guest at SOTU
The 60: Liam Neeson facing backlash for 'racist' revenge comment
Burglar steals $21M in valuables from Tony Buzbee's house
'We want truth' Buzbee calls for transparency at mayoral rally
Legislator pushing for metal detectors in all Texas schools
More News