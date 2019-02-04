WEATHER

Houston Weather: Dense fog advisory tonight

Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says mild and muggy conditions will continue before another cold front arrives Thursday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Here comes the fog...again. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for our coastal regions until 11AM Tuesday. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says southerly winds will blow it into Houston overnight, so prepare for another foggy morning commute.



Travis says the fog may not be as big of an issue Wednesday as the winds pick up in speed ahead of our next cold front. Stronger winds help thin out the fog, but it won't be until our next cold front arrives Thursday that the sea fog disperses completely.

Ahead of this front, high temperatures will challenge record highs in the low 80s. There will be a small chance of rain through Wednesday as the jet stream sends clouds and weak disturbances over Houston.

The next cold front is expected to arrive late Thursday. This front will bring a round of showers and thunderstorms, blow away the sea fog, and drop high temperatures into the 40s and 50s for a couple of days. There is a small chance that freezing rain or sleet could develop north of Houston Friday, but right now it's too soon to know if there would be any travel impacts if anything frozen reaches the ground.
