Houston Weather: Damp and foggy today

It's going to be a wet Saturday, but sun is expected to return on Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A warm front will lift across the area today. That does mean warmer temps from Houston to the east and south, but it also means we'll have areas of fog and rain to deal with.

Rain chances will hover between 30-40% the rest of the afternoon and evening. Temps should make it to the middle 60s in Houston, with warmer temps to the south, and cooler temps to the north.


Scattered rain, storms, and fog will continue through the night. Temps will stay in the 60s.
Meteorologist Elita Loresca says watch out for early showers on Saturday and humidity before a cool front arrives.



For the Rodeo parade Saturday morning, we're expecting mild, humid weather with a chance for showers. A round of thunderstorms is also possible late in the morning as our next cool front arrives. The early arrival of the front will dry things out pretty quickly Saturday afternoon, so any outdoor plans Saturday evening will likely be okay. Sunday is looking gorgeous with sunshine and pleasant temperatures. This pleasant weather will continue into Monday morning, but rain chances will return Monday night.

ABC13 Meteorologist Elita Loresca says wear plenty of layers as the temperatures will stay in the 60s for day 2 of the cook-off.

