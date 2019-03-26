Weather

Houston Weather: cooler, drier, sunny

Tuesday will be very nice with an abundance of sunshine and pleasant temperatures

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Collin says everyone should feel the lower humidity later today, with temps landing in the 70s under sunny skies! Get outside!

Today and Wednesday will be very nice with and abundance of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Collin says the a slim rain chance will return Friday ahead of a stronger cold front expected to reach Houston Saturday afternoon. This cold front could pack a few strong thunderstorms and much colder air for next week. Best of all, it could wash our oak pollen problems away. Cool rain showers could linger into Sunday before the sunshine returns Monday. Low temps next week will drop into the 40s with some communities possibly dipping into the 30s.

