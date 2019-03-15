Houston Weather: Cool, windy and a few showers Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another cold front blew through Houston Thursday, which will cool us down for the next several days. Chilly north breeze will continue to blow in today up to 25 mph and will have you reaching for your jacket. Temperatures will start in the upper 40s and lower 50s, then barely warm above 60 this afternoon.While most of us will stay dry on Friday, a few brief showers will be possible. The same is true of Saturday, when a stronger upper air disturbance blows in from the southwest. No major storms are expected, but some of the rain could be briefly heavy near the coast. With the extra clouds in the sky, temps will stay stuck in the 50s. A little more sun will break through the clouds Sunday, warming us back into the 60s during the afternoon.Next week looks fantastic for the most part with lots of sunshine, cool mornings, and mild afternoons. That will change by the weekend when our next storm system rolls into Texas.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.