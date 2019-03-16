Weather

Houston Weather: Cool weather for St. Patrick's Day

EMBED <>More Videos

We will start off chilly on Sunday, but we should see some sun heading into the afternoon.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We saw a few showers near the coast on Saturday. Slight rain chances will continue into this evening especially for the coast.

We will start off chilly on Sunday, but we should see some sun heading into the afternoon. This should allow temperatures to rise up into the mid 60s. We could see a few showers near the coast but most of us will stay dry.

We have a great forecast coming up for this next week. We are expecting partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures for much of the week. Rain chances go up as we head into next weekend.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweekend weatherweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Emergency crews battling fire at ExxonMobil chemical plant
Police: 50 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Man arrested for death of Gambino crime family boss, police say
9 teens arrested after fight at basketball game turns into riot
Woman shot to death inside a home in NW Harris County
Home owner forced to take down 'Flintstones' decor
Teen driver dies days after fiery Mercedes crash
Show More
April the Giraffe gives birth to 5th calf, a boy
Family holds vigil for murdered clerk
2 dead following crash caused by wrong-way driver on HWY 225
2 victims and 1 suspect dead in wrong-way crash
'Pretty Little Liars' spinoff cast spills their secrets
More TOP STORIES News