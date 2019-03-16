Houston Weather: Cool weather for St. Patrick's Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We saw a few showers near the coast on Saturday. Slight rain chances will continue into this evening especially for the coast.We will start off chilly on Sunday, but we should see some sun heading into the afternoon. This should allow temperatures to rise up into the mid 60s. We could see a few showers near the coast but most of us will stay dry.We have a great forecast coming up for this next week. We are expecting partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures for much of the week. Rain chances go up as we head into next weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.