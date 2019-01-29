Houston Weather: Cool through lunchtime on Wednesday

Now that the cold front has passed, expect cool weather with high temps around 50 today and back into the 30s tonight. Clouds will begin to increase late this afternoon and evening.Those clouds will continue to thicken up overnight into Wednesday morning, which should spare us from getting down to the freeze mark. If there is enough moisture to work with the cold air aloft, a few snow flurries could reach the ground, but they would melt on contact and not accumulate.If you're sick of the cold weather, you're in luck as temperatures climb well into this 70s this weekend and the first half of next week. As we transition toward warmer weather, we can expect thick sea fog to develop near the coast a chance of rain showers, especially Thursday through Saturday.Right now it looks like the next cold front won't reach us until next Wednesday at the earliest.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.