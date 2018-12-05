WEATHER

Houston Weather: Cool sunshine today, stormy Friday and Saturday

Travis says we'll see more beautiful weather today, but heavy rain is expected to move in Friday night.

Heavy rain likely across all of southeast Texas Friday into Saturday
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Today should be another beautiful day in southeast Texas. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says highs will be in the lower 60s again with a light breeze.

Clouds will increase on Thursday with a few light rain showers ahead of a major weather system blowing into Texas Friday.

Strong storms with heavy rain are likely Friday into Saturday. Most of us can expect 3-6" of rain spread out over several hours. That's enough to cause some street flooding and will lead to rises on bayous, creeks, and rivers.

Travis says a few isolated spots greater than 6" are possible, and where that happens bayou, creek, and river flooding will be a concern. Isolated tornadoes are also possible as the storms blow in Friday.

Rain will continue into Saturday morning, but we should dry out during the afternoon as colder air rushes in dropping temperatures into the 50s. Sunshine is expected to return Sunday with chilly temperatures to close out the weekend.

