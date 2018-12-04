Houston Weather: Cool sunshine for Houston on Wednesday

Wednesday looks to be another beautiful day in southeast Texas. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says highs will be in the upper 50s again, almost ten degrees colder than normal.Clouds will increase on Thursday with a few light rain showers ahead of a major weather system blowing in Friday.Strong storms with heavy rain are likely Friday into Saturday. 3-6" of rain are possible across the eastern half of Texas. That's enough to cause some street flooding and will lead to rises on bayous, creeks, and rivers.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.