Houston Weather: Cool start to the week with changes midweek

Today will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the middle 50s. Clouds quickly return Tuesday but the bulk of the rain should hold off until Wednesday. Expect scattered showersMuch warmer weather will return Thursday and Friday with high temps reaching back into the 70s. A few showers will remain.A strong cold front is forecast to move into the area on Saturday. This front will drop temperatures, bring in scattered storms, and cause some windy conditions. We clear out on Sunday for the Chevron Houston Marathon but it will be cold and windy! We are expecting a cold start to the race with a temperature just below freezing at 7 am, and wind chill readings in the teens or 20s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.