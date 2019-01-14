WEATHER

Houston Weather: Cool start to the week with changes midweek

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist David Tilllman has your one minute weather update.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Today will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the middle 50s. Clouds quickly return Tuesday but the bulk of the rain should hold off until Wednesday. Expect scattered showers

Much warmer weather will return Thursday and Friday with high temps reaching back into the 70s. A few showers will remain.

A strong cold front is forecast to move into the area on Saturday. This front will drop temperatures, bring in scattered storms, and cause some windy conditions. We clear out on Sunday for the Chevron Houston Marathon but it will be cold and windy! We are expecting a cold start to the race with a temperature just below freezing at 7 am, and wind chill readings in the teens or 20s.
Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherone minute weatherweekend weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Jan. 11, 1908: Grand Canyon becomes a national monument
Intense dust storm turns sky blood-red: VIDEO
Patchy, dense fog could affect your Tuesday morning commute
Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog welcomes Elita Loresca to mornings!
More Weather
Top Stories
Devyn Holmes speaks out for the first time since FB live shooting
Man charged for chasing teen who allegedly caused deadly wreck
TSA security checkpoint to stay closed Monday morning at IAH
Cadillac smashes into high school building
Suspect shot, 2 hostages freed at UPS facility in New Jersey
Texas to issue Feb. SNAP food benefits early due to shutdown
Woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart
Dogs found in Galveston appear to carry DNA of extinct wolf
Show More
Funeral held for boy who died from cooking fish smell
'World record egg' cracks the internet
US approved thousands of child bride requests, AP reports
Mother drove drunk to 'teach her son a lesson,' police say
Messy pizza place shut down after worker caught sleeping
More News