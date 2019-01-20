WEATHER

Houston Weather: Cool start Monday morning with mild afternoon temps

Temperatures will be near freezing as the runners gather for the race

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It was a chilly Sunday across Southeast Texas. Temperatures overnight won't be quite as cold as what we experienced this morning, but it will still be chilly. Temperatures should drop down into the mid 30s and warm up into the low 60s tomorrow.

We will start off mostly clear tomorrow morning but cloud cover will increase during the day. We should see mostly cloudy skies by the late afternoon.

Another cold front is forecasted to move through the area late Tuesday. This front will bring in another chance of rain along with cooler temperatures. We could be looking at a light freeze Thursday morning.

