Houston Weather: Cool showers Saturday, some sunshine Sunday

It's going to be a cold weekend, with a possibility of showers.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More showers are possible Saturday, but sunshine should return Sunday. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says more showers with small hail and a few rumbles of thunder could blow through our sky, especially Saturday afternoon. Higher rain chances are expected near the coast with lower rain chances north of Houston. With all the extra rain clouds in the sky, temperatures will have a tough time climbing out of the 50s.

A little more sun will break through the clouds Sunday, warming us back into the 60s during the afternoon.

Elita says the mornings will start off cool, and you may have to dodge a few showers.



Travis says next week looks fantastic for the most part with lots of sunshine, cool mornings, and mild afternoons. That will change by the weekend when our next storm system rolls into Texas. This one could bring some heavy showers and thunderstorms that could help wash away our oak pollen problems.

