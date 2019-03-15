Houston Weather: Cool showers Saturday, some sunshine Sunday

A little more sun will break through the clouds Sunday, warming us back into the 60s during the afternoon.
Travis says next week looks fantastic for the most part with lots of sunshine, cool mornings, and mild afternoons. That will change by the weekend when our next storm system rolls into Texas. This one could bring some heavy showers and thunderstorms that could help wash away our oak pollen problems.
Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.