Houston Weather: Cool showers Saturday, some sunshine Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More showers are possible Saturday, but sunshine should return Sunday. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says more showers with small hail and a few rumbles of thunder could blow through our sky, especially Saturday afternoon. Higher rain chances are expected near the coast with lower rain chances north of Houston. With all the extra rain clouds in the sky, temperatures will have a tough time climbing out of the 50s.A little more sun will break through the clouds Sunday, warming us back into the 60s during the afternoon.Travis says next week looks fantastic for the most part with lots of sunshine, cool mornings, and mild afternoons. That will change by the weekend when our next storm system rolls into Texas. This one could bring some heavy showers and thunderstorms that could help wash away our oak pollen problems.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.