Houston Weather: Cold temps with rain and a few storms today

BUNDLE UP! David says freezing temperatures may be coming to our area next week.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The cold front has passed and that means we've got a cold, wet afternoon on the way. Temps will slowly fall towards 47 so keep a jacket handy. A passing disturbance will give us rain showers too. A thunderstorm with lightning and maybe some small hail is also a possibility, especially south of the I-10 corridor.

Temperatures will slowly warm up Friday under a cloudy sky, then it will turn really warm Saturday with highs near 80.

But before you plant those spring gardens, hold off because an ever stronger cold front is expected to move through sometime Sunday. We are now expecting this March cold snap to bring at least one widespread light freeze to Houston and surrounding communities about a week from now, so you might need to protect any plants you've recently put into the ground. Stay tuned.

