Houston Weather: Cold Sunday morning, mild during the afternoon

You'll need a coat early Sunday morning with temps starting out in the upper 30s and low 40s. You won't need a coat or jacket during the afternoon when we make it to the 60s.Monday will be almost as nice but the clouds will be a little thicker. Enough moisture may be around Tuesday for an isolated shower late.Wednesday morning may be the wettest period of the next week. After that rain is gone, you'll enjoy beautiful weather the rest of the week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.