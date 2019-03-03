Houston Weather: Cold start to the work week

Cold air will stick around through the first half of the week. Late Monday, we are expecting skies to clear allowing for temperatures to dip down to freezing across much of the area. Due to the possibility of freezing temperatures, most of SE Texas will be under a Freeze Watch Tuesday morning. We could also have another round of freezing morning temperatures on Wednesday.
