Houston Weather: Cold start to the work week

A cold front is forecasted to roll through Sunday bringing in scattered showers, much colder air, and breezy winds.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cold front moved through Sunday morning bringing in much cooler air. Cold air will continue to filter into SE Texas into Monday morning. Temperatures Monday morning will be cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs on Monday should only reach up into the mid to upper 40s. We could also see a few isolated showers during the day Monday.

ABC13 meteorologist Collin Myers says it' will get into the 70s Saturday but a cold front will move through Sunday.



Cold air will stick around through the first half of the week. Late Monday, we are expecting skies to clear allowing for temperatures to dip down to freezing across much of the area. Due to the possibility of freezing temperatures, most of SE Texas will be under a Freeze Watch Tuesday morning. We could also have another round of freezing morning temperatures on Wednesday.

BUNDLE UP! David says freezing temperatures may be coming to our area next week.




