Houston Weather: Cold start to the work week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cold front moved through Sunday morning bringing in much cooler air. Cold air will continue to filter into SE Texas into Monday morning. Temperatures Monday morning will be cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs on Monday should only reach up into the mid to upper 40s. We could also see a few isolated showers during the day Monday.Cold air will stick around through the first half of the week. Late Monday, we are expecting skies to clear allowing for temperatures to dip down to freezing across much of the area. Due to the possibility of freezing temperatures, most of SE Texas will be under a Freeze Watch Tuesday morning. We could also have another round of freezing morning temperatures on Wednesday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.