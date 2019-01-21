WEATHER

Houston Weather: Cold start Monday morning with mild afternoon temps

We're starting off mostly clear this morning, but cloud cover will increase during the day.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Temperatures Monday morning won't be quite as cold as what we experienced Sunday morning, but it will still be chilly. Temperatures should drop down into the mid 30s and warm up into the low 60s tomorrow.

The sky will start mostly clear with clouds increasing during the day.

Another cold front will move through the area late Tuesday. This front will bring another chance of rain and storms along with cooler temperatures. We could be looking at a light freeze Thursday morning.

