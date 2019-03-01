Houston Weather: Cold start and warming up through Saturday.

Updated 26 minutes ago

BUNDLE UP! David says freezing temperatures may be coming to our area next week.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Good morning! It's March 1st and yet again, gloomy. Collin says temperatures are chilly this morning in the 40s, but we should recover into at least the upper 50s or low 60s today.A warm front pushing in Saturday will push temps into the mid 70s, and dense sea fog is likely to return along the coast for Mardi Gras in Galveston.But before you plant those spring gardens, hold off because an ever stronger cold front is expected to move through sometime Sunday. We are now expecting this March cold snap to bring at least two mornings with the potential for a light freeze. Those would be Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Collin says the good news is that this cold air comes with a lot of sunshine, something we haven't seen much of so far in 2019.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.