Weather

Houston Weather: Cold start and warming up through Saturday.

EMBED <>More Videos

The first day of March starts off cloudy with temperatures in the 60s.

Updated 26 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Good morning! It's March 1st and yet again, gloomy. Collin says temperatures are chilly this morning in the 40s, but we should recover into at least the upper 50s or low 60s today.

A warm front pushing in Saturday will push temps into the mid 70s, and dense sea fog is likely to return along the coast for Mardi Gras in Galveston.

But before you plant those spring gardens, hold off because an ever stronger cold front is expected to move through sometime Sunday. We are now expecting this March cold snap to bring at least two mornings with the potential for a light freeze. Those would be Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Collin says the good news is that this cold air comes with a lot of sunshine, something we haven't seen much of so far in 2019.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!

EMBED More News Videos

BUNDLE UP! David says freezing temperatures may be coming to our area next week.




SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweekend weatherweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Rideshare passenger killed in DUI crash in Clear Lake area
Updated 4 minutes ago
12-year-old and 13-year-old girls missing from Alief found safe
Updated 14 minutes ago
H-E-B employee accused of filming boy in men's restroom
Brothers reportedly involved in Jussie Smollett alleged hoax release statement expressing 'regret'
Owner of puppies abandoned in Pearland parking lot found
7.1-magnitude earthquake hits southern Peru
Updated 34 minutes ago
Community helps raise stolen funds for Heights HS dance team
Show More
Scorpion pizza added to rodeo's food list
Digital Deal of the Day
Updated an hour ago
Posthumous Dr. Seuss book coming this fall
Case dismissed against teen accused of firing BB gun at man's car
Traffic stop that killed Bellaire officer caught on dashcam
More TOP STORIES News