Houston Weather: Cold Saturday, Warmer Sunday

Another round of light rain showers will blow over southeast Texas early Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says everything while a few sleet pellets could mix in with the rain, the roadways should be okay.After starting out in the upper 30s, temps will slowly climb into the mid-40s Saturday afternoon under a cloudy sky. A warm front blowing in Sunday will bring milder temps. It will also bring back sea fog as the mild, muggy air blows over the cold waters around Galveston and in the bays. Travis says sea fog will likely return to Galveston Sunday night, making for a foggy morning commute.This time the sea fog will clear out in only a day or two as another cold front moves in Tuesday. This front isn't expected to be as strong as the one that arrived this week, so things look mild, not cold for Valentine's Day. A few rain showers are even possible as the Gulf breeze returns.Travis says we'll be watching more cold air building in western Canada that could reach us the weekend after Valentine's Day, so don't plant those spring gardens just yet.