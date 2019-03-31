Weather

Houston Weather: Much colder weather the next few days

EMBED <>More Videos

Don't forget to grab a sweater!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The cold front has now passed through Houston. That means we'll have cold temps in the upper 40s when you wake up Sunday morning. There'll be just enough wind around for feels like temps in the upper 30s. That north wind and fairly thick clouds will keep us below 60 Sunday afternoon.



Low temps will be in the 40s the next several nights. Our northern areas may experience upper 30s Monday and Tuesday mornings. After that, we'll have a huge warm up towards the end of next week.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweekend weatherweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 former, 3 current Huntsville ISD students all killed in crash
LyondellBasell and GEO near ITC under shelter-in-place
Beto O'Rourke holds Houston rally to kick-off 2020 campaign
2-year-old child shot in southwest Houston, police say
Thousands of drivers stuck on Gulf Freeway in Dickinson
Resident finds body of man wrapped in front of her home
'Heartbeat' abortion ban heads to Georgia governor's desk
Show More
Judge restores Obama-era drilling ban in Arctic
Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old girl in Crosby
Global citizens asked to power down for Earth Hour on March 30
Teen cancer survivor surprised with new bike after his was stolen
2 robbery suspects in custody, 1 on the loose after chase
More TOP STORIES News