Houston Weather: Much colder weather the next few days

That little thin line near Round Rock is the cold front. It's on schedule to move through Houston between 2 and 5pm. It'll turn chilly this evening. https://t.co/J63npTEwBP pic.twitter.com/FDmKDMCWQG — David Tillman (@TillmanWeather) March 30, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The cold front has now passed through Houston. That means we'll have cold temps in the upper 40s when you wake up Sunday morning. There'll be just enough wind around for feels like temps in the upper 30s. That north wind and fairly thick clouds will keep us below 60 Sunday afternoon.Low temps will be in the 40s the next several nights. Our northern areas may experience upper 30s Monday and Tuesday mornings. After that, we'll have a huge warm up towards the end of next week.