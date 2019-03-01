Houston Weather: Cloudy sky today, fog returns Saturday

Updated 27 minutes ago

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The clouds will hang tough for the rest of the day with only brief glimpses of sunshine possible. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says because of the thick clouds, most places away from the coast will remain stuck in the 50s.A warm front pushing in Saturday will put the temperature back above 70, but it comes with dense sea fog, which is likely to continue for the Mardi Gras parade in Galveston Saturday evening.But before you plant those spring gardens, hold off because an even stronger cold front is expected to move through sometime Sunday. We are now expecting this March cold snap to bring at least two mornings with the potential for a light freeze. Those would be Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Travis says the good news is that this cold air comes with a lot of sunshine, something we haven't seen much of so far in 2019.