Weather

Houston Weather: Cloudy sky today, fog returns Saturday

EMBED <>More Videos

Here's the one minute weather update.

Updated 27 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The clouds will hang tough for the rest of the day with only brief glimpses of sunshine possible. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says because of the thick clouds, most places away from the coast will remain stuck in the 50s.

A warm front pushing in Saturday will put the temperature back above 70, but it comes with dense sea fog, which is likely to continue for the Mardi Gras parade in Galveston Saturday evening.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 meteorologist Collin Myers says it' will get into the 70s Saturday but a cold front will move through Sunday.



But before you plant those spring gardens, hold off because an even stronger cold front is expected to move through sometime Sunday. We are now expecting this March cold snap to bring at least two mornings with the potential for a light freeze. Those would be Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Travis says the good news is that this cold air comes with a lot of sunshine, something we haven't seen much of so far in 2019.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!

EMBED More News Videos

BUNDLE UP! David says freezing temperatures may be coming to our area next week.




SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweekend weatherweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Lyft passenger killed in DUI crash in Clear Lake
Updated 7 minutes ago
Man officially declared innocent in HPD officer's murder
Updated 11 minutes ago
WANTED: Man allegedly hid in woman's car then robbed her
Updated 25 minutes ago
Police: Man staged abduction to avoid paying Super Bowl debts
Updated 22 minutes ago
Ginger Zee opens up about struggle with eating disorder
Updated 23 minutes ago
Plan ahead for roadwork on I-45 and Mardi Gras closures
Updated 2 hours ago
12-year-old and 13-year-old girls missing from Alief found safe
Show More
HISD school bus involved in crash in northeast Houston
Hit-and-run sends car flipping into swimming pool gate
Updated 2 hours ago
Meet the man behind the wheel of the ESPN College GameDay bus
Kidnapping suspect arrested after body of mother found in trunk
Updated 3 hours ago
H-E-B employee accused of filming boy in men's restroom
More TOP STORIES News