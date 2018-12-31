Houston Weather: Cloudy, but dry by midnight

It's a cold, wet start to the last day of 2018, but it will be dry by the time your New Year's Eve festivities beginThe first day of 2019 looks nice with a partly sunny sky and mild temperatures. A cold front Tuesday night changes our weather pattern on Wednesday bringing in colder air and more rain. We may actually hit our high temperature in the early morning hours on Wednesday. Temperatures should fall as we head into the afternoon. Rain continues into Thursday morning, but clears out by the afternoon hours.Temperatures in southeast Texas should stay well above freezing while it's raining, but freezing rain and ice are possible in north central Texas, so be aware of that if your plans take you to that part of the state early in the New Year.Sunshine will take over again as we head into the weekend. It will be cold but sunny for anyone tailgating at NRG Park as the Texans take on the Colts Saturday afternoon.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.