Houston Weather: Cloudy and cool with a shower possible today

Keep a jacket and maybe an umbrella handy today. Clouds are increasing ahead of an approaching jet stream disturbance.Temps will struggle to make it to the middle 50s. A passing disturbance will spark a shower or two, especially southwest of Houston.It will feel like spring again Thursday and Friday before a major arctic front blows into Houston Saturday.This front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms during the morning, then drop temperatures from the mid 60s to the 30s by Saturday evening. Cold north winds will increase through the day and remain strong through the night.The sky will clear out on Sunday for the Chevron Houston Marathon, but it will be very cold and windy! Temperatures will be in the upper 20s as the runners gather for the race with a wind chill factor in the upper teens.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.