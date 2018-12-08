WEATHER

Houston Weather: Cloudy and cold the rest of the weekend

Here is your one-minute weather with Meteorologist David Tillman.

Three days of chilly weather for Houston
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The rain is over but thick clouds and cold temps will stick around the rest of the weekend. Temps are expected to stay below 50 until Monday afternoon.

It will take several days for area rivers to drain after the widespread 4-6" that fell across the region. The West Fork of the San Jacinto River near Humble and the Trinity River near Liberty will be of greatest concern.


A somewhat slow warming trend will commence next week. Near normal conditions can be expected on Wednesday.

The next storm to bring us rain looks to arrive around Thursday of next week. We could see thunderstorms again but there won't be as much rain as we saw Friday.

