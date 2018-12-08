Houston Weather: Cloudy and cold the rest of the weekend

The flooding rains are over but rivers are still rising. Kingwood, you're okay, but the West Fork of the San Jacinto River will reach *MAJOR* flood stage later this morning. It will crest over 15' below Harvey levels. We are live: https://t.co/pAd8BkkGvb pic.twitter.com/q54ZR2MhmB — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) December 8, 2018

The rain is over but thick clouds and cold temps will stick around the rest of the weekend. Temps are expected to stay below 50 until Monday afternoon.It will take several days for area rivers to drain after the widespread 4-6" that fell across the region. The West Fork of the San Jacinto River near Humble and the Trinity River near Liberty will be of greatest concern.A somewhat slow warming trend will commence next week. Near normal conditions can be expected on Wednesday.The next storm to bring us rain looks to arrive around Thursday of next week. We could see thunderstorms again but there won't be as much rain as we saw Friday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.