Houston Weather: Clouds, rain return Tuesday before another cold front

We will start off in the mid 30s tomorrow morning but will warm up into the low 60s in the afternoon.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Grab a light jacket before heading out this evening. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a Gulf breeze is bringing back the clouds and milder air, so it won't be as cold tonight with lows only in the 50s.

A few showers will pop up during the day Tuesday as moisture levels continue to increase ahead our next cold front. Temperatures will still manage to rise to near 70.

Travis says that cold front will reach Houston Tuesday night. This front will bring a cold rain back to Houston Wednesday morning as temps fall into the upper 30s by sunrise. The rain should clear out shortly after sunrise, making for a cold, windy day. Despite afternoon sunshine, temperatures will have a tough time climbing out of the 40s. A light freeze and frost is likely Thursday morning.

Another cold front will arrive early in the weekend bringing a chance of rain Saturday. Travis says the parade of cold fronts will continue next week as another cold front arriving early in the work week could bring back freezing temperatures.

