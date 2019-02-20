Houston Weather: Clouds and rain return to Houston Thursday

Hopefully you got to enjoy the sunshine Wednesday because it's back to cloudy, cool, and wet weather Thursday.Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a warm front in the Gulf is pushing back toward Houston tonight. First the clouds will return after midnight, then the showers build in, especially after 6AM. Light showers will be the norm off and on throughout the day Thursday, keeping temps trapped in the 50s. The warm front will push through Houston Thursday night, forcing temps into the mid 70s Friday. A few strong thunderstorms are possible in the warmer air.For the Rodeo parade Saturday morning, we're expecting warm, humid weather with a chance for showers. Travis says a round of thunderstorms is possible late in the morning as our next front arrives. The early arrival of the front will dry things out pretty quickly Saturday afternoon, so any outdoor plans Saturday evening will likely be okay. Sunday is looking gorgeous with sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Rain could return as early as Monday, but Travis says the weather pattern is a bit uncertain for next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.