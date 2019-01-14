Houston Weather: Clouds and a few showers return Tuesday

You'll want your jacket before heading out this evening. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the temps will dip quickly through the 40s over most of Houston, then stabilize just above 40 degrees through the night.Tuesday will start cloudy, cool, and dry, but a few rain showers are possible when picking up the kids from school and during the evening commute.Travis says it will feel like spring again Thursday and Friday before a major arctic front blows into Houston Saturday.A strong cold front is forecast to move into the area on Saturday. This front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms during the morning, then drop temperatures into the 30s late Saturday afternoon on a cold north breeze.The sky will clear out on Sunday for the Chevron Houston Marathon, but it will be very cold and windy! Travis says temperatures will be in the upper 20s as the runners gather for the race with a wind chill factor in the upper teens.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.