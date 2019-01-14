WEATHER

Houston Weather: Clouds and a few showers return Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Travis Herzog's weather forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You'll want your jacket before heading out this evening. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the temps will dip quickly through the 40s over most of Houston, then stabilize just above 40 degrees through the night.

Tuesday will start cloudy, cool, and dry, but a few rain showers are possible when picking up the kids from school and during the evening commute.

Travis says it will feel like spring again Thursday and Friday before a major arctic front blows into Houston Saturday.

A strong cold front is forecast to move into the area on Saturday. This front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms during the morning, then drop temperatures into the 30s late Saturday afternoon on a cold north breeze.

The sky will clear out on Sunday for the Chevron Houston Marathon, but it will be very cold and windy! Travis says temperatures will be in the upper 20s as the runners gather for the race with a wind chill factor in the upper teens.
Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherone minute weatherweekend weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Arctic chill awaits Houston Marathon runners
Jan. 11, 1908: Grand Canyon becomes a national monument
Intense dust storm turns sky blood-red: VIDEO
Patchy, dense fog could affect your Tuesday morning commute
More Weather
Top Stories
Mother must make decision to pull toddler off life support
UH student giving life after fatal skiing accident
Man's shooting on FB Live was no accident, mother says
Winning $12.5M lottery ticket sold in Houston
Workplace stabbing survivor making strides after attack
Tense meeting expected at Fort Bend ISD rezoning meeting
Rockets' Clint Capela out 4-6 weeks with thumb injury
12-year-old Texas girl in Amber Alert found safe
Show More
Criteria for an Amber Alert to be issued
Documents reveal horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
Arctic chill awaits Houston Marathon runners
NUMBER ONE: North Shore HS atop boys' hoops in Texas
Mother helping families impacted by government shutdown
More News