Houston Weather: Clearing by the afternoon

I now have greater confidence that this cool front will pass through Houston by sunrise and also clear most of the coast before stalling out in the early afternoon. As long as the clouds hold, we'll only warm about 10 degrees. https://t.co/kYz1z4P7gd pic.twitter.com/RgTQgOlzJO — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) February 16, 2019

Some light rain is pushing through the area this morning along with a weak front. Once this passes through, fog and rain should end and we may even see some breaks of sun!Temps should rise and nest in the mid-to-upper 60's.Rain chances continue as we head into next week. The best chance of rain on Monday will be along the coast. Rain chances go up heading into Monday evening. The best chance of rain this week is expected to be on Tuesday with thunderstorms likely for much of the area.