Houston Weather: Chilly but dry today, turning cold and wet Tuesday

Off for the holiday? Elita has a look at what to expect hour-by-hour.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The rest of Presidents Day a little cool and breezy but dry. Temps will make it to the lower 60s under partly sunny skies.

Clouds begin to thicken up this evening and a shower can't be ruled out near the coast as we approach 10pm.

Tuesday is looking cold and wet. The rain won't be heavy enough for flooding but roads will be wet most of the day. A stiff northeast will will keep temp cold, only making it to the upper 40s and low 50s.

Chances of rain continue throughout the week and into the weekend. Rodeo parade Saturday will feature rain and storms. Sunday is looking drier.
