Houston Weather: Beautifully sunny today, even nicer by Sunday

A passing disturbance will give us a few clouds today and Saturday. There may enough moisture around for a shower or two to form near Matagorda Bay.Temps should make it to the lower and middle 60s both days.It'll be even nicer on Sunday with more sunshine and upper 60s temps. The big changes start Monday night.The parade of cold fronts will continue next week as a strong surge of cold air reaches Houston Tuesday morning. There will be some moisture overlapping with the cold air, but right now we do not expect any strong storms. It's too early to determine if there will be any wintry precipitation with this cold front, but we are confident we'll get at least one night of freezing temperatures after it passes through.