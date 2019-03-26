Weather

Houston Weather: Another winner Wednesday

PULL OUT YOU SUNGLASSES: Wednesday is going to be a beautiful day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You just can't ask for better weather than what we'll have the next couple of days. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says Wednesday will bring a repeat of Tuesday's weather: Low humidity, a lot of sunshine, and very comfortable high temps in the 70s.

A slim rain chance will return Friday ahead of a stronger cold front expected to reach Houston Saturday afternoon.

Travis says this cold front could pack a few strong thunderstorms and much colder air for next week. Best of all, it could wash our oak pollen problems away.



Cool rain showers could linger into Sunday before the sunshine returns Monday. Low temperatures next week will drop into the 40s with some communities possibly dipping into the 30s.

