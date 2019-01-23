WEATHER

Houston Weather: Another strong cold front blows through

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Do you feel that temperature flip?

The strong cold front blew through the Bayou City just after midnight. Strong northerly winds will drop our temperatures into the upper 30s during Wednesday morning's commute. The rain will still be around then, too. If you're traveling north of Huntsville before sunrise, the rain could briefly turn over to sleet, but no accumulations are expected right now.

All the precipitation should clear out by noon, but it's going to stay cold and windy. Despite afternoon sunshine, temperatures will have a tough time climbing out of the 40s. A light freeze and frost is likely Thursday morning.

Another cold front will arrive early in the weekend bringing a chance of rain Saturday. The parade of cold fronts will continue next week as another cold front arriving early in the work week could bring back freezing temperatures.

