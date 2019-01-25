WEATHER

Houston Weather: Another frosty morning, cool afternoon

The highs in Houston today will be in the 60s.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Prepare for another frosty morning in Houston. Temps will dip into the lower and mid 30s, allowing more patches of frost to form by sunrise.

A weak cold front will blow in this morning, but this front will be dry and keep the nice winter weather going through the weekend.

Showers will develop southwest of Houston Saturday closer to the front that will be stalled out over the Gulf, but it looks like most of us will stay dry.

The parade of cold fronts will continue next week as a strong surge of cold air reaches Houston Tuesday morning. There will be some moisture overlapping with the cold air, but right now we do not expect any strong storms. It's too early to determine if there will be any wintry precipitation with this cold front, but we are confident we'll get at least one night of freezing temperatures after it passes through.
