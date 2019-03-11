Weather

Houston Weather: A high rain chance for only one spring break day

Today and tomorrow, expect warm temperatures in the upper 70s, mostly cloudy skies, and a few showers. Wednesday will bring more rainfall and possible severe weather.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The warm and muggy weather will continue as we head through the first half of the week. Gusty southerly winds will boost temps to the upper 70s on Tuesday.

Rain chances go up on Wednesday as a strong storm system moves into Texas. This storm system will give us a nearly full day of rain and a few storms. At this time, widespread severe weather and flooding is not expected.

After a little more rain Thursday morning, our skies will dry out, the sun will shine, and our temps will fall. You might need a jacket again this weekend.

