HOUSTON WEATHER: A few storms Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Most of us will be dry, hot, and humid on Tuesday. A few of us will get lucky and get a cooling shower. Whatever rain you might get won't last long since the showers will be small.Temperatures will be hot with highs climbing up into the mid 90s. Heat index values are expected to be between 102 to 105 degrees.Lingering afternoon downpours will be possible through Wednesday, then a heat ridge will build over Texas, possibly giving us our hottest temperatures so far this summer. We've hit 97 degrees several times, but even if we hit 98 this week, it will be the latest in the summer we've hit 98 since at least 2007.