HOUSTON WEATHER: A few showers Sunday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5573112" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rain may ruin your weekend plans, make sure you plan ahead

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sticky air will remain over Houston through the rest of the weekend. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says there will still be enough moisture for isolated downpours to develop Sunday as highs again reach into the low 90s. These showers could drop a quick 1" of rain and produce a few tropical funnel clouds.It should dry out after the weekend, bringing mostly dry weather for the first half of the work week. Travis says a large area of low pressure developing in the Gulf late this week will turn our winds more northeasterly, and that shift in the wind should lower our humidity to more reasonable levels. If the low pressure remains offshore from Texas, our rain chances will remain on the slim side for next weekend. We might get glanced by a front around that time, but Travis says no major cool downs are in view of our 10 day forecast window.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.