HOUSTON WEATHER: A few downpours Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You'll want to keep the umbrella handy this evening and be on the lookout for some rainbows. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says tropical moisture streaming through southeast Texas is producing scattered showers that should die off in most areas by 10 p.m.This tropical moisture will still be overhead Saturday morning, so you can expect more scattered showers during the first half of the day. These showers could drop a quick 1" of rain and produce a few tropical funnel clouds. The rain chance will start to drop late Saturday as the tropical moisture moves out. The tropical moisture will move deeper into Texas and farther away from us on Sunday, dropping the rain chance back down to 20%.It should dry out after the weekend, bringing mostly dry weather for the first half of the work week. As the first weekend of October approaches, Travis says we'll be watching the Gulf load up with more tropical moisture and we'll be tracking a fall cold front moving through the Plains. This means we will have to wait until the first week of October at the earliest to get a significant cool down, and it could get stormy again before any cooler air reaches Houston.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.