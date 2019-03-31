Houston Weather: A cool Sunday is in store for SE Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cold front rolled through Saturday and cool air filtered in overnight. We started off Sunday chilly with temperatures in the upper 40s. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will continue to be chilly with highs only reaching up into the mid to upper 50s.We also started off with some showers and storms near the coast Sunday morning. We could continue to see a few showers in the early afternoon but chances will be slight.Low temperatures will be in the 40s the next several nights. Our northern areas may experience upper 30s Monday and Tuesday mornings. After that, we'll have a huge warm up towards the end of next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.