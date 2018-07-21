Acres Homes Multi-Service Center: 6719 W Montgomery Road

Kashmere Multi-Service Center: 4802 Lockwood Drive

Southwest Multi-Service Center: 6400 High Star Drive

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center: 9314 Cullen Boulevard

Houston Public Library (Downtown): 500 McKinney Street

The City of Houston is providing resources for those who need assistance escaping the heat.According to city officials, anyone without air conditioning can seek shelter at the following city cooling centers on Sunday between 1 and 6 p.m.:People without transportation to a designated cooling center can call 311 to request a free ride from METRO.High-risk groups such as adults age 55 and older, children under the age of five and people with chronic illness are urged to stay inside air-conditioned buildings between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., the hottest part of the day.