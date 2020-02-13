Beautiful but cooler Thursday in store for SE Texas

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a cool start to your Thursday with morning lows in the 40s and a northerly wind at around 15mph making things feel even a bit chillier than the actual temperatures. Winds will be breezy all day, but plenty of sunshine today will help high temperatures reach the mid/upper 60s this afternoon.If you like cool mornings and mild afternoons, you'll love the rest of the week. How does lows in the upper 40s and highs near 70 degrees sound?Luckily we'll get a few days of sunny skies! We'll see a little cloud cover move in Sunday afternoon, but we should still see plentiful sunshine. More moisture streams in next week bringing back clouds and rain chances.We are more than likely done with freezes this season. There are currently no freezes in our 10-day forecast, but we cannot completely rule out a frost toward the end of the month. That said, if you're wanting to put plants in the ground, you're more than likely okay to do so.You have to go back to the 1990s to find a freeze in mid-March or later. During the great February arctic outbreaks in the late 1800s, there were no more freezes beyond the first week of March, so if history repeats itself after this February's winter storm, we are done with freezes until after the summer.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.