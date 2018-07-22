ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Triple Digits Temps Again Monday

Meteorologist David Tillman has a look at Monday's forecast. (KTRK)

Heat Advisory in effect for all of the Houston area
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The hot weather is about to get even hotter. After hitting 100 on Sunday, 101 is the forecast for Monday. Additionally, an increase in moisture will give us feels like temps at or above 108 so the Heat Advisory has been extended one more day.

That high of 101 will tie the record high temp for that day.



The heat will start to back off Tuesday as a front blows toward the Gulf coast. An even bigger increase in moisture may lead to a storm or two. Our instability will be so high that any storm that does pop could produce strong winds.
