It's going to be a hot weekend in Texas! High temperatures in most places easily hitting 100-degrees or higher. Stay cool!#txwx #houwx #abc13 pic.twitter.com/e42NyLJmeR — Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) July 20, 2018

The hot weather is about to get even hotter. After hitting 100 on Sunday, 101 is the forecast for Monday. Additionally, an increase in moisture will give us feels like temps at or above 108 so the Heat Advisory has been extended one more day.That high of 101 will tie the record high temp for that day.The heat will start to back off Tuesday as a front blows toward the Gulf coast. An even bigger increase in moisture may lead to a storm or two. Our instability will be so high that any storm that does pop could produce strong winds.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.