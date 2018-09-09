Houston eyes flooding potential as city pounded with rain

TWO new storms: Tropical Depression 8 and Tropical Depression 9. Whichever strengthens first will be called #Helene. The next one will be #Isaac. #Florence could threaten the East Coast next week. TD#9 could track into the Caribbean. #houwx #abc13 pic.twitter.com/qyAj4zspw9 — Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) September 7, 2018

Houston will deal with scattered downpours the rest of the weekend into Monday. Rain chances increase to 80 percent on Tuesday when even deeper moisture moves in. Isolated street flooding events will increase as we approach Tuesday.Meantime, there are several weather systems in the tropics now. Florence is now expected to strike the east coast as a major hurricane late next week. And newly formed Tropical Storm Isaac could make it into the far eastern Caribbean next week as well.