Houston eyes flooding potential as city pounded with rain

Houston dumped with rain Sunday | Video from Eyewitness News team

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston will deal with scattered downpours the rest of the weekend into Monday. Rain chances increase to 80 percent on Tuesday when even deeper moisture moves in. Isolated street flooding events will increase as we approach Tuesday.

Meantime, there are several weather systems in the tropics now. Florence is now expected to strike the east coast as a major hurricane late next week. And newly formed Tropical Storm Isaac could make it into the far eastern Caribbean next week as well.

